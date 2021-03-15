Rapper Jey Luchy denies stealing car

Rapper Jey Luchy

A Ghanaian music producer who now doubles as a rap artiste, Kofi Amoah Jnr popularly known as Jey Luchy has denied being involved in car theft.

Below is the full release:

March 9, 2021



Press Release



JEY LUCHY NOT INVOLVED IN ALLEGED CAR THEFT



Management of rapper Kofi Amoah Jnr, popularly known as ‘Jey Luchy’ has taken notice of a wild allegation levelled against our artiste that he has stolen a Hyundai Elantra.



We want to state emphatically that Jey Luchy is an entrepreneur and rapper of high repute and will not engage in any criminal activity such as stealing a car. Two weeks ago, a lady identified as ‘Obaa Vinci’ went ranting on social media platforms about how Jey Luchy had allegedly stolen her car.

The said lady personally gave her car to Jey Luchy at the airport to park at his house for two weeks while she went on a trip to Kumasi. Jey Luchy, a generous and compassionate friend, decided to give the lady’s old Hyundai Elantra a face lift to surprise her upon her return.



Unfortunately, the lady returned after a week. The mechanic and sprayer who were handling the facelift gave an estimated two weeks to complete their job. But since Jey Luchy was bent on surprising the lady, he told the lady that he was working on her car and that she will get it in a week’s time.



The lady went ahead to defame our artist on several social media platforms and reported the issue at the Airport Police Station. Jey Luchy was invited by the police and he gladly honoured the invitation. After his statement, the Police asked him to produce the car which he did. Jey Luchy was later asked to go home and the case was dismissed due to the lady’s rudeness towards the police.



Our lawyers are currently working on this preposterous allegation by Obaa Vinci which sought to defame and malign our artist Jey Luchy. We urge all Jey Luchy fans, followers and the general public to stay calm and allow the law to take its course on this frivolous issue.



Thank you

Nii Ogbamey Tetteh



Communication Manager



0246708651



Citi Entertainment