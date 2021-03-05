Rapper Medikal announces shoe shopping for Meditants

Rapper Medikal

Award-winning rapper, Medikal is loved dearly by his fans and there is a reason for that.

Besides feeding them with one hit song after the other, Medikal goes beyond to give out gifts to his fans known as the 'Meditants'.



In the past, he has sprayed them with cash and even thrown parties for his fans inside Nima.



A couple of days ago, Medikal traveled to the United States and he once again wants to do something nice for his fans.



He took to Twitter to ask his fans to give him their shoe sizes.

So far, there have been 2.5k replies to that tweet as his fans have expressed joy over the news.



See the post below:



