Rapper Nautyca beefs up security amidst Shatta Wale insults, alleged SM threats

Tema-based musician, Nautyca

Tema-based rapper Nautyca has beefed up security in his team.

Appearing on Entertainment Capital on Saturday, January 14, 2023, he told host Nana Romeo is it due to recent attacks and threats targeted at him.



He revealed that in a day, he sometimes gets more than 100 messages essentially threatening him not to attempt performing on a stage or granting interviews in Accra, lest he is attacked for "because of 1Don."



1Don is one of the nicknames for Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall star Shatta Wale.



On Friday, December 23, 2022, during the Mimlife Records' event dubbed Music Is My Life Concert in Tema, Nautyca climbed the stage to perform only for his set to be truncated almost immediately.



In a circulating video, the rapper, topless, could be seen, in the middle of his performance, being asked to leave.

Right after him came Shatta Wale.



Though the video has no audio, Nautyca revealed to Nana Romeo and his in-studio pundits; Fred Kyei Mensah, Enock Agyepong and Prince Benjamin (PB) that Shatta, while on stage, had insulted his mother in a profane manner and called him disrespectful and a fool who had intended to spoil the fun during the music concert.



Discussing why Shatta Wale would insult him and his mother, the rapper's relationship with the Reggae/Dancehall artiste's former fiancée came up.



Nautyca emphatically stated that though singer and TV personality Michy is his bestfriend and partner in music, he only has a professional relationship with her.



They have created music, performed and travelled together several times but "never have I on any day, had any conversation with her apart from the music," he said.

Nautyca indicated that, as a man, he feels he is facilitating the reunion of Shatta Wale and Michy, "the way we all we want it. Just as all Ghanaians would love to see it."



Having said this, the singer and rapper categorically asked the Reggae/Dancehall star not to think " I want to take something from him."



Concerning the regular threats, Nana Romeo asked if Nautyca has evidence. He responded in the affirmative.



He added that he will not wait to be physically attacked, by "a junkie," he suspects, before he takes his security seriously.



"I won't attack you but I'll make sure I secure myself," he directed all his fingers towards his chest.

Noting that he would not want to go into too much detail, he cited a recent instance where a "bouncer [security guard]" from Shatta Wale's camp "came to [the Tema] town through my friend, who happens to be one of their boys."



"They asked me to come sit and talk and squash things but they only wanted to get to me through my friend to do me violence," he stated.



Sighing awhile, he stressed: "I am very quiet but I know the street code."



Nautyca also revealed he did go to meet the Shatta Movement (SM) boss's alleged representatives. They asked him and his team to come with them to Accra. He did not go but some of his team members did.



He also revealed that: "one thing that they said was, 'This boy, we'll do to him what we did to Kweku Smoke' and you remember what happened to him when he had an issue with Shatta."

Due to all this, the 'Ok' hitmaker said: "I won't sit unconcerned only to be attacked. I'm grown on these streets."



He also said nothing can ruin his relationship with Michy.



On Saturday, Nautyca came to the Accra FM interview with at least four stout men. One of them was more than six feet tall.