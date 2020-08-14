Entertainment

Rapper Ypee features Lil Win, Flowking Stone in 'Jumpin Remix' music video

Ghanaian hip-hop musician, Ypee brings the party vibes to your doorstep with the remix of his 2018 hip-hop jam, titled 'Jumpin'.

The Kumasi-native is known for dishing out contemporary hip-hop classics, but he didn’t want the fire in 'Jumpin' to quench.



So, he hooked up with one of Ghana’s finest rappers, Flowking Stone, to revive the spirit in the mid-tempo jam.



The song is accompanied by a party-theme visual featuring a cameo appearance from all-round entertainer, Lil Win.

Directed by Mysta Bruce, the visual depicts the PeeNation Records label owner as a party animal, surrounded by some hotties who gave the director some sizzling angels.



Watch the official music video for “Jumpin” remix by Ypee featuring Flowking Stone below:





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.