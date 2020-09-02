Entertainment

Rapper of the Year: 'Kwesi Arthur deserved it' – Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper, Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper Eno Barony has dismissed claims that her rap flow dubbed ‘Game of Thrones’ is directed at Kwesi Arthur and Charterhouse Productions.

This follows comments on social media about her work being a diss song targeting Kwesi Arthur for winning the Rapper of the Year Award at the 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



Eno Barony released her rap song ‘Game of Thrones’ 24 hours after she lost the rapper award to Kwesi Observers have suggested that she was bitter hence the new rap song.



But in an interview with MzGee on New Day on TV3, Eno Barony noted that her song was to calm her fans down and not to diss anybody.



“I had to do this conversation to my fans to calm them down because a lot of them were like why didn’t I win.



“So, I’m just trying to tell my fans that award or no award we still dey. I’m not defined by awards. I never won an award to be called the best, I became the best in my own way even though I haven’t won any award,” she said.

Asked what she makes of Kwesi Arthur winning the award, she said, he deserved it.



“He deserves it, that’s why he won the award. Kwesi Arthur is dope and I like him.”



She added that Kwesi Arthur winning the award doesn’t mean he is better than any of the other artistes in the category.



“You can win the award but that doesn’t mean you’re the best.”

