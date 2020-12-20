Rapperholic2020: Sarkodie releases ticket prices for limited edition

Rapper Sarkodie

Two times BET award-winning Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie has finally announced ticket prices for the Limited Edition for his yearly Christmas concert, Rapperholic.

Taking to his Twitter and Instagram pages, Sarkodie shared a video to tell his fans and all the people who love his craft how they can grab tickets for the concert.



Well, if you are asking yourself the prices of the tickets for this year’s edition, here you go.



A table of eight(8) at Rapperholic 2020 is going for a whopping GH¢10,000, while a table of four(4) is also selling at GH¢6,000.



For the fans who cannot afford to go for the prices listed above, Sarkodie and the Mx24 team have also put up tickets which cost GH¢500 — this most definitely means all the people who will purchase it are standing.



Even though Sarkodie nearly called off the 2020 edition of Rapperholic, he decided to put the limited edition together about broad consultation to make it eight (8) years on a roll.

Rapperholic 2020 Concert which will take place at Grand Arena on December 25, 2020.







See his post below:



