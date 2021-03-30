Rappers need more networking to commercialize the genre – Obibini

Rapper Obibini

Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste, Obibini, has advised Ghanaian rappers to sign more recording contracts in order to help sell the rap genre.

According to him, Ghanaian rappers are already doing their best but he believes more can be done and achieved if they join hands to sell their music internationally.



Talking to Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show the rapper said, “The product is great, but it has to be out there in the faces of people like the other genres. We just have to brand it well and sell to the world”.



He stated that it is high time Ghanaians realize that we are now in a globalized era and we should learn to adapt to it.



“Now, it’s about what Ghana is bringing to the world because Nigeria as we can see is already selling something and the others are buying. This means we should also ask ourselves what Ghana is selling.”



He went on to say it does not only depend on musicians or rappers alone to make this global dream a reality.

“It’s for everybody to support us. The fans, industry pundits and everyone else has to get involved,” he said.



Relating this to Burna Boy’s Grammy award win he shared, “We all saw what Burna did and we are proud. It means we are now closer to winning a Grammy. We have to work more and improve upon our network. While you promote the genre in Ghana, think about Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and the global market”.



Obibini believes that as a musician, there should be no barrier to your creativity.



He is currently out with an E.P and he calls this one 'Diagrams'. The EP has 8 songs and features some top artistes like Sarkodie, Feli Luna, and many others.