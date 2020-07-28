Entertainment

Rare video of Ebony Reigns shows up on her snapchat account

The late Ebony Reigns

Fans of Ebony Reigns have met with shock after a video of the late singer surfaced online. The video was posted on her snapchat account and it shows the "Kupe" singer who passed on two years ago through a fatal accident, ministering the word of God through a gospel song.

Further checks show that the video was recorded two years because the snapchat information details shows that the said post has been shared from the memories feature on the app.



What this means is that someone has accessed her account and posted the said video from her archives.



It is yet to be known who is now behind the account or if it is by some technical happening that the video automatically uploaded.

However, the video is stirring emotions online.



Watch the video below:





