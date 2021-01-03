Ras Kuuku, Strongman, others storm Koforidua Homecoming2020

The maiden edition of the much-anticipated event dubbed “Koforidua Homecoming2020” is a campaign that seeks to promote and enhance talent in the youth both home and abroad to ensure togetherness to help in the developmental agenda of Koforidua and the entire country at large.

The event which was organized by ANSOFF Marketing Consult came to an end in a colorful grand style in Koforidua the capital city in the Eastern region.



Activities began on the 26th and ended on 28th December 2020 which include, hiking throughout the city and rested at Obotebri mountain, a popular tourist site in Koforidua, the Eastern part of Ghana. On the mountain saw the excitement with a dancing competition, eaten competition, and a collection of local drinks.

This year’s Homecoming 2020 hosted the biggest street jams at Koforidua old traffic light, it was a stampede jam that saw Ghana’s vibrant musicians like Yaa Pono, Strongman, Eno Barony, Koo Ntakra, Kwaku Flick, Kofi Jamar, Ras Kuuku Barima Sidney, and many more who thrilled fans with their energetic performances.



