Ras Kuuku acquires new car

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku is the new celebrity car owner in Ghana.
The ‘Me Mpaebo’ composer has acquired a new car within a few days in 2021.
In a post sighted by Zionfelix.net, Ras Kuuku was seen standing on his Lexus vehicle.
Our checks indicated that Lexus prices vary across models from just over $35,000 for an NX compact crossover, to over $90,000 for the LC grand touring coupe.
Ras Kuuku was crowned Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
