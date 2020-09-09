Entertainment

Ras Kuuku deserved Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award – Epixode

Dancehall musician, Epixode

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo known in the music circles as Epixode has said that the new Reggae Dancehall artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku, really deserved the VGMA award.

Even though Epixode was also nominated in the same category that Ras Kuuku emerged as the winner, he told Chelsea, host of the YFM Takoradi’s Ryse N Shyne show “Ras Kuuku deserved it. I would not have voted for anyone apart from Kuuku. I am so happy for him”.



The ‘Wahala Dey’ hitmaker, disclosed that of all the nominations that he had, he was especially proud to be nominated under the songwriter of the year category.



“I was just like any artiste going to the VGMA hoping to win. Last year I only got a nomination and this year, it is four. And the greatest part is the Song Writer of the year which I knew, however, that Kofi Kinnata would win hands down”.



Epixode seems not to be bothered about not winning any awards at the VGMA awards as he expressed that he feels fulfilled after he was nominated in four categories of the awards scheme.

“This is my first time in that category [Songwriter of the Year] and that is huge for me. For my name to be there is a huge thing for me. Just being nominated in four categories is okay for me even though I wish I had won as a plus for me. But then this also puts me in a space where I know that I got four nominations this year so I need to work towards something,” he added.



At this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Epixode bagged four nominations namely, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the year, Reggae/Dancehall song of the year, Songwriter of the Year and Best Video of the year.



However, he did not win in any of these categories.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.