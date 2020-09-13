Entertainment

Ras Kuuku dislocates arm in heated clash battle, rushed to hospital

Reigning Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury on Saturday night.

Ras Kuuku according to sources suffered a shoulder dislocation during a heated lyrical clash between himself and fellow dancehall act Kamelyeon whiles opening for Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the Asaase Sound Clash held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



In a video from the event sighted by GhanaWeb, a visibly pained Ras Kuuku attempted to continue his performance after sustaining the injury but had to eventually give up.

He is said to have been rushed immediately to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.





