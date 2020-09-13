Ras Kuuku dislocates arm in heated clash battle, rushed to hospital

Click for Market Deals →
Reigning Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering an injury on Saturday night.
Ras Kuuku according to sources suffered a shoulder dislocation during a heated lyrical clash between himself and fellow dancehall act Kamelyeon whiles opening for Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the Asaase Sound Clash held on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
In a video from the event sighted by GhanaWeb, a visibly pained Ras Kuuku attempted to continue his performance after sustaining the injury but had to eventually give up.
He is said to have been rushed immediately to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
