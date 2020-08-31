Entertainment

'Ras Kuuku’s award well deserved' - Mr Logic

Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku

Controversial entertainment critic Mr Logic says Reggae/Dancehall artiste Ras Kuuku deserved his Reggae/Dancehall artiste of the year award at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Mr Logic, who is noted for grooming some of the finest Reggae/Dancehall talents in Ghana, explained that the Puom Music boss has demonstrated immense hard work over the years.



"Ras Kuuku deserved the win because he has been in the game. He has worked hard for how many years so he deserved the win. The glory goes to us," he told Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty on 31 August 2020.



Ras Kuuku beat competition from Epixode, J. Derobie, Jupitar, AK Songstress and Samini to pick the award on the night.



Samini and AK Songstress congratulated Ras Kuuku on his award on social media.





Congratulation to @RasKuuku for winning the reggae dancehall artiste of the year. pic.twitter.com/QC7KnBGg4e — #King in a Queen (@AKSongstress) August 30, 2020

Award winning Reggae musician Rocky Dawuni congratulated Ras Kuuku. He also congratulated J.Derobie on winning Reggae/Dancehall song of the year.





Blessings and congratulations to @RasKuuku and @jderobie for representing Ghanaian reggae and dancehall excellence . Together we move forward — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) August 30, 2020

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off on Friday, August 28 and Saturday, August 29.