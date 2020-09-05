Entertainment

Ras Kuuku to turn up Dome Pillar-2 with appreciation party

Dancehall musician, Ras Kuuku

Ras Kuuku has been on the roll this week after he won the VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year.

This is his first award after the Shatta Wale and Stonebowy dynasty.



Ras Kuuku was seen taking plenty of photos with folks affiliated to his brand in utmost excitement. It must have been a long time coming and a major deal for the Dome-based Rastaman.



In the latest flyer shared on Instagram, he indicated that he will be throwing a big party for his fans this weekend, Saturday, September 5.

Before this, Ras Kuuku had been in the music fraternity for more than a decade with no awards received from the industry



Ras Kuuku dedicated his award to his mother for her support.





