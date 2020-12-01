Ras Kuuku urges ghetto youth to maintain calm for a 'Peaceful Election' in new video

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

As the days draw closer to another election in Ghana, many artistes have come out to preach the message of peace in diverse forms and platforms.

Ras Kuuku, Ghana’s reigning “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Of The Year” at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA 2020) has also joined forces to advise the youth against violence and unruly behaviour before, during and after the elections.



He drops “Peaceful Election” which speaks to the youth to desist from any form of uncouthness and bad energy. He urges them to put Ghana ahead of any politician or political party.



Ras Kuuku returned from the USA last week after spending few weeks there working on his upcoming EP titled “Kwame Nkrumah” scheduled for release this December 2020.

Listen on YouTube:





