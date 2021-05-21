Ras Lipo finally out with 'Journey Through Rhythms' EP

Reggae/Dancehall artist, Ras Lipo

Source: Mohammed Muhi-Deen, Contributor

Reggae/Dancehall artist Ras Lipo has released his debut EP.

The budding sensational Dancehall artist who took to his Facebook page to announce the release of his first-ever Extended Play titled "Journey Through Rhythms" a week ago has finally released the much-anticipated compilation.



The EP showcases his talent, lyrics and style of exhibition.



Known in real life as Philip Gyan, he is well known for his hit song "Untouchable" released in 2016.



Ras Lipo through his hard work managed to give his fans back-to-back hit songs including 'Wobedi', 'Money We Pree', 'Asaase Aban' among others.



He has a well-arranged and attractive goal for making good music to his fans and music lovers to educate and motivate them.

The talented young Reggae/Dancehall sensation is one of the promising indie artists who is known for his dancehall versatility and dexterity.



Having taken it upon himself to always preach positivity among the youth, Ras Lipo shares with us this compilation.



As versatile as he is, his lyrics, energy and vibes make him distinctive and unique from others. With his authentic and original vocals and vibes, he has bestowed good music to the society through his music.



The "Journey Through Rhythms" EP features 8 tracks of strict roots of dancehall and Reggae music, Ras Lipo lined up a series of songs with titles such as "Blessings", "Life", "Stay Winning", "Rotate Me" etc, fans can expect a great listening experience from a great body of work.



The EP features no artist and it was produced by three renowned music producers in the country, Tubhani Muzik, Amagidon and ItsJoeBeatz.

The 'Journey Through Rhymths' EP is currently available for streaming and buying on all digital platforms.







