Ras Nene joins Obaa Christy on stage during performance

Kumawood actor, Ras Nene and his crew stormed the Cultural Center in Kumasi, to support gospel singer, Brodda Sammy, during his album launch.

It was Obaapa Christy's turn to perform and the atmosphere was charged.



Patrons took to the dancefloor and others sang along to the spectacular performance delivered by the gospel singer on stage.



Interestingly, Ras Nene was captured in a viral video, performing with Obaa Christy on stage.



He also grabbed the microphone halfway through the performance and advised attendees to support the event with their money to make it a success.

While addressing the people from all walks of life who had come to support Brother Sammy, Obaapa Christy also used the opportunity to wish a belated Dr. Likee ‘A Happy Birthday’



The skit maker and comic actor sang some local gospel songs before exiting the stage.



Watch the video below:



