Ras Nene's image features on London buses

RAS NENE (1) Ghanaian actor, Ras Nene

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, better known as Ras Nene or Dr. Likee, has recently been captured in the UK with his picture prominently featured on London buses.

This unexpected sighting of Ras Nene's endorsement has filled Ghanaians with a great sense of pride and joy as they celebrate his remarkable achievement.

The news of Ras Nene's recognition and international endorsement quickly spread through social media, eliciting an outpouring of love and support from fans not only in Ghana but also from around the world.

A TikTok video shared by a user named nsemblog showcased the immense admiration and adoration Ras Nene has garnered due to his outstanding acting skills and his ability to bring laughter to audiences.

Ras Nene has undoubtedly become a household name in Ghana's entertainment industry through his captivating skits, which showcase his unique comedic style and his brilliant portrayals of various characters.

His ability to make people laugh has made him immensely popular and has contributed to his growing fan base.

Reacting to the news of Ras Nene's international recognition, social media users expressed their excitement and heartfelt well wishes.

One user commented, "When your time comes, God will unveil you," highlighting the belief that success comes at the right moment for those who work hard and remain persistent.

Another user joyfully exclaimed, "Wow, blessing upon blessings! Oh my God," emphasizing the joyous and overwhelming feeling of witnessing Ras Nene's accomplishments.

Another user added, "Some actors are shaking and worried."

Social media reactions suggest that Ras Nene's rise to fame and international recognition may have created a sense of competition and concern among his peers.

