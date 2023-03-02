Ras Nene spotted at the cemetery as he buries his 3-month-old baby

Ghanaian actor, Ras Nene’s three-month-old baby has been laid to rest.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actor was seen at the graveside together with family, friends and colleagues.



Earlier, news of the death of Ras Nene’s baby dominated the internet with condolences pouring in from scores of sympathizers.



In a series of videos that went viral, the popular skit maker was seen in a pensive mood while being consoled by the likes of Okomfo Kolege, Kyekyeku, and others.



However, in the latest video seen on the internet, a ‘grief stricken’ Ras Nene watched on as his baby was being lowered into the grave.



Clad in a black tee and a pair of jeans, his countenance proved that he had been having an extremely difficult time.



Some of his colleagues including Kyekyeku, Shifu, and others stood beside him as the burial service went on.

Although Ras Nene is yet to break the silence on the incident, close friends said the actor has been totally shattered by the demise of his daughter.



