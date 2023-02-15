Ras Nene turns delivery guy as Otumfuo presents gifts to Lady Julia on Val's Day

Ras Nene delivering a gift to Queen of Ashanti Kingdom, Lady Julia

Ras Nene’s service was employed at the Manhyia Palace on Valentine’s Day, after he was part of a team asked to deliver gifts to the 1st lady of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s wife, Lady Julia, was showered with gifts on Val’s Day, and this was captured in a viral photo where the queen posed with the popular skits maker who delivered an item on behalf of an entourage from the Ghana Post Company Limited.



Ras Nene delivered a beautiful portrait of Lady Julia, while the other members of the team including Matilda Asare and Bice Osei Kuffuor (Obour), delivered other presents such as a bouquet of flowers and a wrapped box with its content undisclosed.



On February 14, 2023, the Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour together with some Kumawood stars including Matilda Asare, Papa Kumasi, Shifu, and others visited the Manhyia Palace to fulfil an errand by the Asantehene.



This was captured in a couple of pictures splashed on the Official Twitter page of the Manhyia Palace, with the caption;



“A rose, an impasto of Lady Julia, and an unknown present- all from the King- were respectively delivered by celebrities-turned-couriers, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi (Dr. Likee), Mr. Osei Kuffour, and Matilda Asare at Manhyia Palace on Monday, February 13, 2023.”



Checkout the posts below.



















The Managing Director of Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour together with some Kumawood stars delivered Asantehene’s Valentine present to Lady Julia, spouse of His Majesty. pic.twitter.com/lv10V5Mgjn — Manhyia Palace (@ManhyiaPalace) February 13, 2023

EB/BB