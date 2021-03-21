Rasta schoolboys saga: Stonebwoy thanks GES for intervention

Livingstone Etse Satekla aka Stonebwoy

Musician Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly referred to as Stonebwoy has expressed gratitude to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for intervening in the case of two Senior High School students who were recently refused admission by Achimota School.

His comment was via a tweet read which read: “Thanks to Ghana Education Service.” It was accompanied by a widely circulated photo of a March 20, 2021, Daily Graphic article with the headline: “GES directs Achimota School to admit Rastafarians.”



The post caps a strong defense Stonebwoy has mounted on Twitter for the right of the two embattled students to an education.



"May I ask please, what harm does it cause a school from admitting students because of their hairstyle as Rastafarians?" his tweet on the issue read.



The Graphic story quoted the Director-General of GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, as saying the embattled students would be given admission to Achimota School on Monday, March 22, 2021.

According to him, no school can deny a student on the basis of their religion. He, however, added that the school can only urge the students to tie their hair neatly when coming to school.



“We have directed Achimota School Headmistress to admit the students. The student is a Rastafarian and if there is evidence to show that he is, all that he needs to do is tie the hair neatly,” the GES boss told the national daily.



“So you cannot say that you will not admit someone on the basis of the person’s religious beliefs, and so, we have asked the Head to allow the children to be in the school,” Prof. Opoku-Amankwa stressed.



