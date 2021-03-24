Rasta student saga: 'Everything to do with Motown is on pause with me' - Reggie Rockstone

Hiplife musician, Reggie Rockstone

The Grandpapa of Hiplife, Reggie Rockstone who is also an alumnus of Achimota Senior High School has expressed his displeasure at the schools' decision not to admit two first-year students in dreadlocks.

The musician who has dreadlocks has revealed that he gets emotional talking about the issue.



“It breaks my heart,” he said in an interview with Aftown.



As an alumnus of the school, he said the school could do better and that “everything to do with Motown is on pause with me.”



“Don’t call me for nothing, don’t call me for no year group,” he said adding that “I like to go where I am welcome.”

Though he said he wouldn’t go as far as saying that he was boycotting the school, Reggie, whose wife Zilla Limann also attended Achimota emphasised that “Motown is now no-town.”



Reggie’s statement comes as Achimota’s alumni association has supported the school’s decision not to admit the two students with dreadlocks.



