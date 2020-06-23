Entertainment

Rawlings marks 73rd birthday with donation

Former President Jerry John Rawlings on Monday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other relief items to the Pantang Hospital, Mawuvio Outreach Orphanage at Ayikuma, and the Accra Mental Hospital to mark his 73rd Birthday.

"Packages of provisions were also distributed to vendors and other less privileged persons along the Fiesta Royale Traffic Lights and the Kawukudi Junction," a statement from the Office of the Former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

Former President Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947 and ruled Ghana from 1981 to January, 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979. He was the first president of the Fourth Republic.

