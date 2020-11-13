Rawlings projected Ghanaian music – Amakye Dede

Veteran high life musician Nana Amakye Dede says the demise of former president Jerry John Rawlings is a great loss to the music industry.

He said Mr. Rawlings helped the industry by projecting Ghanaian songs around the world.



In an interview on TV3‘s New Day on Friday, November 13, Amakye Dede disclosed that during the Rawlings administration musicians were united by his efforts.



“During his time, he tried his best to put the musicians into one family,” he revealed.



The veteran musician said J.J Rawlings loved his music and graced all his concerts whenever he was less busy.

“I’m going to see what we can do to arrange the funeral.”



The legendary musician wished the family of the late president his condolences.



