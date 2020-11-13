Rawlings promoted the arts and creative industry – Ben Brako

Legendary musician, Ben Brako

Legendary musician Ben Brako has described the late former president Jerry John Rawlings as a fearless great warrior whose demise has hit the country.

Speaking in an interview with MzGee on TV3’s New Day November 13, Mr Brako disclosed that the late president supported the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) with an office space to operate.



Narrating his experience with the late former president, Ben Brako stated that his “first encounter with the late former president was at Achimota through friends like George, Charles, Mocavo and Joe Mugabe”.



“He was very idealistic, had his own style that was different from everybody else which gave him a lot of deference and respect. His persona has never changed.

“I remember one time at the State House, Isaac Hayes was playing and I was on the bill. As I was about to perform, the president called me to him and gave me a big embrace in front of everyone and that was a remarkable gesture.



“Of all the presidents and heads of state, I think President Rawlings was the one who came closer to our heritage and culture. He promoted the arts and creative industry; he was a media person and understood creativity based on our arts and culture so he pushed it a lot and he also had good relations with individual musicians.”