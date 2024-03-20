Reactions as Asantewaa announces pregnancy, displays baby bump

Popular Tiktoker, Asantewaa

Ghanaian socialite and TikToker, Martina Dwamena, aka Asantewaa, has finally confirmed rumours that she is pregnant in the United States.

Asantewaa was accused of being pregnant in October 2023. This was despite her breaking down in a post, addressing trolls who accused her of being barren.



Later on in December 2023, Ghanaian Tiktoker Obaa Cee announced that Asantewaa had given birth in the United States on the third of that month.



However, her claim was denied by her brother and other individuals close to Asantewaa.



Fast-forward to March 2024, and Asantewaa herself has confirmed the pregnancy rumours.



In a post on her official Instagram handle on March 20, 2024, Asantewaa shared some pictures of herself heavily pregnant as she participated in a photo shoot to capture the moment.



Her post bore the caption, “Two beautiful hearts beating as one.”

Blogger GhKwaku also shared a video of Asantewaa heavily pregnant at a photo studio.



The development has been met with congratulations and well wishes from fans, followers, and colleagues who have congratulated her on her upcoming bundle of joy.



Some netizens, however, expressed scepticism, with one alleging that she might be doing it for clout.



