Reactions as DJ Cuppy hops on 'Terminator' dance challenge

DJ Cuppy And Dancegod LLoyd82 DJ Cuppy and Dancegod Lloyd

Sun, 25 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola, who is better known as DJ Cuppy, has got netizens excited after hopping on the ‘Terminator’ challenge by King Promise.

In a post sighted on her official Instagram page, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, was spotted with celebrated Ghanaian dancer and choreographer, Dancegod Lloyd doing the trending challenge.

She had on a cute flowery batik dress and pink kitten heels, with long black hair that had her signature pink highlights. Dancegod Lloyd was also casually dressed in a pink shirt, long oversized white trousers, and sneakers with his usual braids.

The two moved with the beat, adding a little twist to the challenge while complementing each other’s moves. This got fans really excited especially because it seemed to them like yet another strong bond between Ghana and Nigeria.

DJ Cuppy's dance moves elicited many reactions from social media users. Some gushed about how talented she was, while others praised her for being polite and noting that "rich people dance differently."

See her post and some reactions below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)



JamesTiger98: "Rich people dance differently"

WaakyeOverLove: "The Billionaire Dance"

_skmoses_: "when she come Ghana?"

double_ohh7: "I wouldn’t be surprised if flew in just to make this dance video"

partimechaufeur: "But Charley I’m a better dancer than cuppy oo"

TaylorEdith: "Quick question is DJ Cuppy’s mum of Ghanaian heritage"

___TAYKAY17: "This is so so damn beautiful"

