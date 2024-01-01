Reactions as Fadda Dickson celebrates his birthday in grand style

Managing Director of Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson

The Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson celebrates his birthday today, January 1, 2024, in a grand style.

In the pictures sighted by GhanaWeb, the media mogul was clad in a nicely knitted white traditional cloth with huge and luxurious chains around his neck and rings on his fingers.



Fadda Dickson’s outfit which matched that of a king has attracted a lot of comments on social media with some individuals hailing him for his fashion sense.



Others also expressed their admiration for his exploits in the media space and urged him to continue doing greater things to uplift the standards of journalism in the country.



The birthday pictures of Fadda Dickson shared by United Television (UTV) on their X platform had the caption, “Happy Birthday to the esteemed Managing Director of Despite Media, Dr. Fadda Dickson! Your leadership and dedication have been truly inspiring. May this special day bring you happiness and fulfilment.”



One individual in reaction to the post wrote, “Fada Dickson always wearing and I just love him for that God bless you Fadda may we 2025 birthday together.”

“Happy happy birthday to you Boss,” another person commented.



