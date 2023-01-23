0
Reactions as Judy Austin features Pete, Yul Edochie new movie

Judy And Inlaws.png Judy Austin has shared a hint of her new movie which features Pete Edochie and Yul Edochie

Mon, 23 Jan 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin has caused a stir online again after the latter announced a new movie project dubbed ‘The God Father’.

The Filmmaker, who was excited about the new movie went on to list the lead cast of the project on her page.

Judy's husband, Yul Edochie, and his dad Pete Edochie, are among the individuals who have lead roles for the new production.

She shared this on her Instagram page:

“Our first production of the year!!! THE GOD FATHER!!! This movie is going to drop like an explosion!!! Packed with the best actors in the game!!!”

This has since stirred massive reactions from Individuals on social media.

While some are excited about the development, a large section of netizens have described her for what they term as trying so hard to be a part of the family.

Source: mynigeria.com
