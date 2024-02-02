Reactions as McBrown allegedly undergoes another plastic procedure

Ghanaian actress cum TV presenter, Nana Ama McBrown

Pictures of Nana Ama McBrown capturing what appears to be an all-new facial look have got social media talking.

The Ghanaian actress cum influencer was seen with a much thicker and bulging lips, typical of what lip fillers looked like.



Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online, where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.



This development has since stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.



Fingers are being pointed at Aba Dope due to her close relationship with McBrown lately.



Aside from the fact that they both work at the same media house, lately, Nana Ama McBrown has been constantly seen hanging out at Aba Dope’s restaurant or at several outdoor events.

Meanwhile, netizens have condemned what they describe as McBrown’s seemingly growing addiction to plastic surgery after her previous tummy tuck and liposuction surgery.



Others have argued that there was no need to undergo the lip filler procedure, adding that the Onua ShowTime host is already naturally beautiful.



What are lip and face fillers?



Face and lip fillers (dermal fillers) are substances injected into your face. They fill lines and wrinkles and add volume to areas such as your lips or cheeks.



Fillers are not permanent. How long they last depends on things like the type of filler and where it's injected.

When Aba Dope admitted to using lip fillers, others



Aba Dope a popular businesswoman, had on several media platforms admitted to being fond of plastic procedures such as Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Botox, lip fillers, silicon fillers and so on, to build her self-confidence.



She has on several occasions narrated how she had spent thousands of dollars to restructure parts of her body including her face just to fit into the society.



