Reactions as Serwaa Amihere cruises in a Lamborghini to an event

Serwaa Amihere is a popular newscaster at GHOne

Netizens are stunned after chancing on a video of popular broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere, arriving in a Lamborghini Aventador at an event.

Serwaa was spotted in the sophisticated luxury machine with her sister captured comfortably in the passenger’s seat.



They arrived at the event, meant to sign Serwaa Amihere as a brand ambassador for a new Lamborghini product.



The luxury car brand unveiled their latest product and to make a statement, Serwaa drove a Lamborghini truck on a red carpet in style, amidst paparazzi at the event.



Some high-profile personalities including McDan, the Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs at the Presidency, Nadia Adongo Musah Fynn and her husband, Jon Germain, among others, were also spotted at the venue.



However, netizens have flooded the comment section of posts from the event which has since gone viral, with interesting comments.

While some congratulated Serwaa for landing such a huge deal, others wondered how she got lucky.



Watch the video below:





