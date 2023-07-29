Reactions as Taabea bitters CEO flaunts luxury cars, mansion

'Taabea Herbal Mixture' CEO, Dr. Christian Agyemang

Videos of 'Taabea Herbal Mixture' CEO, Dr. Christian Agyemang's mansion are making waves on the internet.

The plush edifice was captured during Bola Ray's visit to his residence in Kumasi.



The media personality was treated to an exclusive tour of the Taabea CEO's impressive car collection, housed in his lavish garage.



The collection included extravagant brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Rolls Royce, Bentley GT, BMW 850i Limited, and other luxury car models.



A video of Bola Ray exploring Dr. Christian's striking red Ferrari circulated on Twitter and has since stirred massive reactions.



Some netizens seem to be excited while others have questioned his source of income.



Others also wondered if the act of displaying wealth is right for someone of his caliber who works in a noble profession.

Awurade see cars? Me saf I be herbalist oo but I for take am serious https://t.co/tDHRJVbDoC — sweet affection (@landish) July 26, 2023

Malaria fever sika nono boiii https://t.co/iGTKzMVVEq — Bra Adjei???? (@kojojhunea) July 26, 2023

I'm not surprised one bit. Go to rural Ghana and visit the "over the counter" shops and ask which herbal medicine they buy a lot. Moreover he might have other investments too https://t.co/t7V74yIscZ — Isaac Adu Nyarko (@iccyberger) July 26, 2023