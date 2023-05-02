Reactions as Tonto Dikeh undergoes plastic surgery again

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has disclosed that she has had another liposuction procedure.

The outspoken actress was captured in a viral video entering the operating room amidst reactions from fans on social media.



Tonto outlined her efforts to lose her "stubborn" tummy fat, saying that it had not been simple.



The mother of one claimed that she was negligent with the healing procedure following the initial surgery.



She wrote, “Finally sharing this exciting news I have aggressively tried to burn my stubborn tummy fat, but it has not been easy. After my first Lipo, I was so careless with my healing process and I lost guard on my stomach. So it grew back.”



While some praised her for making such a courageous decision and wished her luck in the process, others criticized her for undertaking such a life threatening decision again.

Tonto Dikeh has already undergone two plastic surgeries and this will be the third one.



Read the comments below:



tracyforbi: "One of the reasons I like her. Others will do it and tell u they drink 46 gallons of water a day. U will drink yours and end up with edema why they stay snatched 247"



sexy_amanda22: "D best aesthetics clinic in the southeast their warn reception and professionalism is top notch"



sparklifeafrica: "Why do you want to destroy your beautiful body? hmmm, they won't tell you the after dangerous effects, in the near future you will be running here and there.There are laser machines , you could have bought one and use at home, they are just using you for advert amidst the impending future danger."

beautiful_berrygold: "We are waiting for you… get someone like that lady in your life,,,,we are waiting for you,her voice speaks are intentions in a sharing and loving way (We )but in real sense we know they are no We is I will be awaiting for you…get well soon my"



joynkechi51: "Please you guys should be calming down o people are dieing everyday cos of this process, hmmm the fear of death is the beginning of wisdom"



pauliina_adewale: "Another Liposuction Again???? Hey Gawd oooo. Please my love Tonto, you are already too beautiful, biko stop already o, let’s not talk sad stories about you. These repeated surgeries are so scaring"



Watch the video below:



