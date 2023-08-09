Reactions as Wizkid's 'baby mama cum manager' unfollows him on Instagram

Wizid in a pose with Jada Pollock

Popular afrobeats singer, Wizkid, and his partner Jada Pollock, have sparked breakup rumours as the latter has unfollowed the former on social media.

Checks reveal that Wizkid's 'babymama', who doubles as his manager is no longer captured in the singer's friends list.



One can recall that Wizkid had earlier unfollowed everyone on his official Instagram account, including Jada P, sometime in April 2023.



However, shortly after celebrating their second child's birthday together, Jada P decided to also exclude Wizkid from her list of friends on the app.



Although it is unclear what her reasons are, some netizens have speculated that Jada's decision was triggered by infidelity on the part of Wizkid.



Check out some comments below:

olamiw4: "That girl no do love reach money ooo she Dey always collect her percentage for all shows as manager and as well percentage as baby mama … she no send Wizkid ooo"



sinestro._x: "You don forget when Wizkid put Igbo for mouth follow her papa snap?"



skeleta_joker: "Wetin Wizkid sef do no good."



girlie__vi: "Girl feeding on u all desperation…she knows once she does it..jobless Nigerian youth will make her trend."



everything_queensley: "How Una take dey check all these things abeg?"

motunrayo_adeniyi_: "Popsy can never be wrong in my eyes."



wonderboyodc: "How una the take know all this? Una just the wait to see downfall of anyone hmm but not wizkid. Wizkid blessings don pass all this one."



dicey_angel: "Cheating… obviously."