Reactions as Yul Edochie returns to movie set weeks after son's death

Yul Edochie Red.png Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Weeks after the death of his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie, Nollywood actor and movie producer Yul Edochie has returned to the movie set to continue with work.

Netizens online are of the view that he and his second wife, Judy Austin, have moved on with their lives, despite the fact that his first wife, May Edochie, has not yet joined social media following the death of the son.

Judy's close friend and Nollywood actress Sarah Martins posted a video of herself on a movie set with Yul Edochie and other crew members on Tuesday, May 16, night on her Instagram page.

Sarah stated that Yul is the director of that particular movie (Local Hot Cake) and Judy is the producer.

She wrote: “We are cooking something beautiful for you all On the set of LOCAL HOT CAKE Produced by lJELE herself @judyaustin1 Directed by Odogwu @yuledochie Anticipate”

Check out the post and reactions below:

bola_tims: "He looks so unhappy in this video for real"

okekechioma51: "Yul is slowly going down on his career see local movies wey he dey direct"

mizshuga22: 'Cooking soar soup only una go watch"

vivianchioma12: "As you take do yansh try do your leg too."

may_flawless: "Sarah, na only yul and Judy Dey give you role?"

comfortwellington: "That's his limit in life local. His movie will and can never win awards let watch and see."

chi_ugobest: 'I knew it ehhhh.... now it make sense to me. I knew that all this fight for Judy it's just for a movie role. Las las na you go collect Yul from Judy."

veraiyaji: "Did u not seek his permission before posting this, he looks miserable. May is so powerful, she's been the one covering him and making him look polished and classy to enter judy's eyes, oh abasi mbok"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HON SARAH MARTINS (@officialsarahmartins)

