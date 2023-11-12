Reactions as crossdresser spends life savings on diapers after botched surgery

Popular crossdresser, Jayboogie

Popular Nigerian transvestite, Daniel Anthony Nsikan, popularly known as Jayboogie, has ignited discussions on social media after disclosing what he has been spending his life savings on, recently.

One can recall that the crossdresser called out a surgeon after suffering complications following a botched cosmetic surgery at a clinic in Lekki, Lagos State.



However, while sharing updates on the situation, Jayboogie has solicited help from netizens after revealing that he has been spending all his life savings on purchasing diapers due to his current condition.



This development has elicited mixed reactions among social media users as they share varied views.



While some have shown sympathy, others have chastised him, stating that he must accept responsibility for them.



Here are some comments

rukkybabyy: "Call the people that were putting there odumodu inside you nah Abi Ewo ni ekun werey bayi"



yellowmouthdxb: "You can not mock God…"



a_90s.chicc: "Someone is legit struggling to stay alive and yall are laughing? Omo! Yes! You might not fw the whole trans thing or lgbtq community, but he’s human after all! Smh! Yet we’re fighting for justice for dead people, one is fighting to stay alive yall are laughing! It’s well!"



e_ricmoore: "Nobody send am na him reap caution be that, is better the money you guys want to send to him send it to orphanages who need it the most"



one_ebira_guy: "Please how can I laugh in a way that glorifies God"

mamasitah_: "I don't feel sorry for him,he asked us to mind our business months back that he's doing better than us . In all I pray for God's intervention so you can learn"



prudyice_: "God cannot be mocked"



