Reactions as late Grace Boadu’s boyfriend is spotted greeting Akufo-Addo, dignitaries at John Kumah’s One Week

The late Dr. Grace Boadu's boyfriend, Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi

In what is known to be his first public appearance following the demise of his partner, the late Dr. Grace Boadu, Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi was spotted at the late finance minister, John Kumah’s one-week observation.

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, who resides in Ejisu, seized the opportunity to commiserate with the family of his late MP.



Right from when he alighted from his plush Ford Fiso vehicle, Pastor Kingsley was swamped with cheers and appellations from the crowd gathered at the funeral grounds.



He then climbed the stage where the dignitaries were seated and greeted them one after the other.



In a video making rounds online, he was captured exchanging pleasantries with the likes of the Chief of Staff, Nana Frema Opare; President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, and many others.



However, some netizens have wondered about his relationship with these high-profile personalities, while others have bemoaned how the president has been ‘easily accessible’.



Meanwhile, the late deputy finance minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, with the final funeral rites to be held on Sunday, May 19.



At 45 years old, the lawmaker passed away in March after a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.









It can be recalled that Pastor Kingsley lamented how Dr. Grace Boadu’s family prevented him from attending the funeral of his late partner.

In that regard, Grace Boadu’s ex-husband was made to play the role of the deceased’s partner at the burial ceremony.



Prior to the main funeral ceremony, Pastor Kingsley and his entourage were sent back home when they made an appearance at Grace Boadu’s one-week observation.



In an earlier interview with Kessben FM, he said Grace Boadu’s mother instructed that he shouldn’t be allowed into any of the funeral gatherings.



He also disclosed how his life had been threatened several times during his relationship with the late herbal doctor.



EB/BB