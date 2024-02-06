Reactions as video of Kuami Eugene’s former househelp at a studio pops up

Kuami Eugene and Mary

It's been months since Ghanaian music sensation Kuami Eugene parted ways with his house help, Mary, after a misunderstanding.

In various interviews granted to bloggers, Mary and her mother made a series of allegations against the singer, accusing him of underpayment, starvation, and negligence.



Kuami Eugene, however, never responded to any of the allegations.



A trending video making the waves on social media has spotted Mary in a studio, supposedly recording a song.



The video, shared on Instagram by a user, was met with mixed reactions from netizens who saw the development as hilarious with some citing the video as just a publicity stunt.



"But to be frank edey bee waa," said one user.



"Under Kuami Eugene’s record label anaaa?" another asked.

Watch the video and see more of the reactions below:





ID/NOQ