Reactions as viral video of Davido with red, puffy eyes surfaces

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has reportedly been spotted in public for the first time since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

A video currently making the rounds online showed the bereaved singer, who lost his 3-year-old son to the cold hands of death on Monday, October 31, getting his hair cut.



The video, which has stirred emotions from his fans and followers, showed the singer with visibly red and puffy eyes.



Since the death of Ifeanyi, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma, have been off social media, and the singer’s music festival that was supposed to take place on Friday, November 18, has been postponed until 2023.



The singer’s management announced the new date in an Instagram post on Wednesday, November 11, describing the decision to postpone the much-anticipated festival as hard but necessary.



The statement read,

“We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023. To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honored for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future – Management."



