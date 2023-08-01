Reactions pour in for Sarkodie's new track

Ghanaian rap icon, Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has dropped a new single titled ‘Freaky and Naughty’.
The song, which was released on Monday, July 31, has gathered over 85,000 views on YouTube.
After the release, many fans and music lovers took to social media to react to the new track.
While many Twitter (now X) users have praised the song for its lyrical content and diverse style, many have criticized it for its vulgar tones and deviation from Sarkodie’s usual style.
Some users commented on his versatility and new rap style:
There is no perspective of life Sarkodie hasn't touched with music. He has also touched almost all genres of music. His versatility in style and flow can't be compared, yet, "Sarkodie is one way" Mention any rapper in the world who is more versatile than Sarkodie, I will wait.????— ▶️ THE LION ???? ???????????????????????? (@Gyata_Ba_) August 1, 2023
New style! This is nice.— Dr. George (@GeorgeAnagli) July 30, 2023
This be pure banger Abeg— Beno SarkCess (@BenopaOnyx1) July 30, 2023
And to even realize it was just a freestyle is crazy
Sarkodie's versatility on this track needs to be commended. Landlord indeed ???? ???? ???? ????— ʍօ sɦaɮaռ (@MoShaban32) July 30, 2023
However, the song did not go down well with others, with many claiming the song is boring and that Sarkodie needs to retire.
At this point, there’s no difference between you and Ronaldo oo.— DR ALASKA (@alaska_gh) July 30, 2023
You two should just retire
This is not nice at all, nothing nice about it. But again we move....only your fans like this. Oops sorry some of them cos a friend, who’s your fan just told me this is below the belt but you’re trying. Well done— Kelvin Ashong (@Mawunya_) July 30, 2023
Stick to afrobeat my man— Truth profile???????????????? (@atielvison) July 30, 2023
