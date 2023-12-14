Read Sonnie Badu's apology to Dr. Kweku Oteng after calling him out over concert snub

Sonnie Badu and Dr. Kweku Oteng

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has offered an apology to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Group of Companies, Dr. Kweku Oteng after calling him out for not picking up his call despite a pledge by the business mogul to support his concert financially.

According to him, his decision to make the issue public was due to the frustration that grew in him after an impression was created that Dr. Kweku Oteng supported his concert which was not true.



Sonnie Badu noted that he has learnt his lessons from what happened and would not repeat the same attitude another time which could affect his relationship with prominent people.



“Let me use my platform to apologize to Dr. Kweku Oteng for calling him out on Okay 101.7FM - for not sponsoring my concert, ‘Rhythms of Africa’. For those of you who don’t know: I remained loyal to him and honored him gracefully in Atlanta, Georgia.



“Nonetheless, I apologize sincerely to Dr. Oteng for bringing this out in the public domain. I have learnt my lesson not to depend on man and indeed, when I turned back to God, he surprised me and made ‘Rhythms of Africa’, arguably one of the best events in Ghana thus far,” he wrote on his Instagram page.



Sonnie Badu disclosed what triggered his public outburst about Dr. Kweku Oteng.

“I must admit that it was extremely frustrating that an impression was created that Dr. Oteng had supported the successful concert that took place at the Grand Arena over the weekend and I felt the need to clear the air.”



The apology comes after Sonnie Badu expressed his disappointment in Dr. Kweku Oteng for not picking up his calls after he had promised to support him financially.



Read the full statement below



Let me use my platform to apologize to Dr. Kweku Oteng for calling him out on Okay 101.7FM - for not sponsoring my concert, ‘Rhythms of Africa’.



For those of you who don’t know: I remained loyal to him and honored him gracefully in Atlanta, Georgia.

For my major concert in Atlanta, Dr. Oteng promised to support the project but came up short.



For the recently held concert in Ghana, I paid a courtesy call on him and once again, he pledged to support the project, only for him to disappoint me again - after placing so much trust in his words and hoping he would make amends for his earlier failed promise.



After my visit to him, I excitingly posted on my social media platforms about his willingness to support the project.



I must admit that, it was extremely frustrating that an impression was created that Dr. Oteng had supported the successful concert that took place at the Grand Arena over the weekend and I felt the need to clear the air.



Nonetheless, I apologize sincerely to Dr. Oteng for bringing this out in the public domain.

I have learnt my lesson not to depend on man and indeed, when I turned back to God, he surprised me and made ‘Rhythms of Africa’, arguably one of the best events in Ghana thus far.



God bless you, Sir!







