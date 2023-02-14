0
Real man will never get you a Valentines gift - Women told

Jane Mena

Tue, 14 Feb 2023

Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, has made a strange assertion about Valentines Day celebration.

She shared a post on her Instagram page to address couples considering their plans for the event.

According to the celebrity dancer, any man who loves his partner would not buy them a gift.

She wrote; “A man who really loves you will never get you a Valentines gift. Know this and know peace.”

After Jane Mena expressed her sentiments, musician SlimCase concurred, explaining that a guy is all the present his wife needs as long as he is totally devoted to the relationship, which is what Valentine’s Day is all about.

Slimcase wrote: “He has become the gift if he is with u whole heartedly that’s all about Val”

