Reality TV shows produce poorly baked artistes - Mavis Asante

Mavis Asante is a Gospel artiste

Ghanaian gospel musician, Mavis Asante has expressed her dissatisfaction with the way music reality shows in Ghana operate.

According to her, show organisers are not doing enough to prepare the contestants for the music industry.



She made this statement in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, where she commented on some of the challenges musicians face in the showbiz industry.



Mavis said the organisers were only concerned with the singing skills of the contestants and ignored other important aspects such as stardom management, production, and industry survival.



She said that this resulted in the contestants being half-baked and unable to sustain their careers in the industry.



“The organisers paying little attention to the equally important things such as stardom management, production, and industry survival among others leave contestants half-baked and make it difficult for them to stay in the industry,” she said.



She said that she appreciated the platform that the shows provided for aspiring musicians, but she called for a more holistic approach to groom the talents who take part in the competition.

She said that the shows should equip the contestants with the necessary skills and knowledge to become successful musicians.



“I pray people don’t get it twisted but I do acknowledge the platform these shows provide for aspiring musicians but there needs to be a more holistic approach to groom the talents who take part in the competition,” she said.



ID/SARA



