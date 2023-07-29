Reasons for postponement of 3 Music Awards not tangible - Attractive Mustapha

Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha

Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha has opined that the reasons for the postponement of the 3Music Awards are not tangible and have also caused a big blow to the industry.

Speaking on Class Tv with Sammy Flex, Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Andre Mustapha NII okai Inusah reiterated how he encourages awards because it boosts people’s morale and motivates them to work hard which enhances competition and growth in the industry.



According to him Before the 3 Music Awards, Charterhouse was enjoying a monopoly so the emergence of 3Music brought some hope for healthy competition with regard to how musicians are awarded.



He further mentioned that the inability of the organizers of the 3Music Awards to hold the awards this year is a disappointment and would have a negative effect on the industry.



“After 3 Music Awards came in, we can all admit that Charterhouse has up their game“.

Attractive Mustapha also added that it is good the organizers have released a statement to update the public on the event and that it shows the respect they have for their fans and the entertainment industry even though it came late. He however opined that the possible disadvantage or danger here is that they may lose potential sponsors in future because many title sponsors normally review how successful previous events were before investing.



“ New events hardly get title sponsors because almost every sponsor wants to review what they are investing their monies in so the moment you create a picture that without them you can’t continue the event, it mostly drives sponsors away.”



He was quick to add that even though is good for 3 Music to release a statement he believes their reasons for not holding the awards scheme which is lack of adequate funds is not tangible.



“You don’t postpone yearly events because of inadequate funds, we have all been part of events in this country and we know that no Ghanaian event organizer gets adequate sponsorship, that’s why as event organizers you must have a long and short-term strategy, “