Rebbel Ashes continues to make waves in Afro beat with upcoming single 'Obolobo'

Rebbel Ashes

Source: Promoter Koolic

Belgium-based Ghanaian Multi Award-Winning Artiste and the Good Morning hit maker Rebbel Ashes is one of the most talked about musicians in Europe as far as Afrobeat is concerned. He is set to release a new single titled Obolobo on 4th August 2023, which will be the third song he has released this year.

Rebbel Ashes has been making waves in the music industry for years now, with his unique blend of Afrobeat and other genres. He has been recognized for his talent and hard work with numerous awards, including the Ghana Music Awards Europe.



His hit single, Good Morning, which was released earlier this year, has already gained over a million views on YouTube and countless numbers on all streaming platforms. The song has been praised for its catchy beat, incredible vocals, and relatable lyrics.

Rebbel Ashes is known for his ability to create music that resonates with people from all walks of life. His music is a reflection of his experiences and the world around him, and he uses it as a platform to spread messages of love, hope, and positivity.



With the release of Obolobo, Rebbel Ashes is sure to continue his streak of success and cement his place as one of the most talented and influential musicians in Europe. His fans are eagerly anticipating the release of his new single and can't wait to see what he has in store for them.