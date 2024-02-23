Rebbel Ashes releases official video for 'Activate'

Ghanaian artiste, Rebbel Ashes

Source: Promoter Koolic

Rebbel Ashes, the maestro known for his captivating hooks, has once again ignited the music scene with the release of his latest single, "Activate."

This dynamic track marks his inaugural release for the year, setting the tone for what promises to be an extraordinary musical journey in 2024.



Demonstrating his unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional artistry, Rebbel Ashes has not only graced fans with the much-anticipated single but has also unveiled the official music video for "Activate," elevating the auditory experience to new heights.



With "Activate," Rebbel Ashes ushers in a new chapter of his musical evolution, showcasing his innate talent for crafting infectious melodies that resonate with audiences worldwide. The track serves as a testament to his artistic ingenuity and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of creativity.



True to his title, Rebbel Ashes reaffirms his status as the King of Hooks with "Activate." The song is a testament to his ability to captivate listeners with his distinctive vocal delivery and compelling lyricism. From the moment the beat drops, he commands attention, drawing listeners into his sonic universe with an irresistible blend of rhythm and melody.



In conjunction with the release of "Activate," Rebbel Ashes treats fans to a visual spectacle with the official music video. Directed by the visionary team at Black Directions, the video serves as a stunning visual companion to the song, transporting viewers on a mesmerizing journey through light, color, and movement. From sleek choreography to striking cinematography, the video encapsulates the essence of "Activate" in a visually captivating manner.

The collaboration between Rebbel Ashes and Black Directions proves to be a match made in creative heaven, resulting in a music video that seamlessly complements the energy and spirit of the song. With their combined expertise, they have crafted a visual masterpiece that is sure to leave a lasting impression on audiences around the globe.



"Activate" is more than just a song. It's a rallying cry for listeners to awaken their inner fire and embrace their full potential. With its empowering message and infectious energy, the track serves as a reminder that each of us has the power to ignite change and make a lasting impact on the world.



As "Activate" continues to resonate with audiences far and wide, Rebbel Ashes invites fans to join him on this exhilarating journey. Whether by streaming the song on all major platforms or immersing themselves in the mesmerizing visuals of the official music video, there are countless ways to experience the magic of "Activate" and become part of the movement.



With "Activate," Rebbel Ashes has once again demonstrated why he is a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. From its infectious hooks to its visually stunning music video, the song embodies everything that makes the artiste a true icon in the world of music. As fans eagerly await what's next from this trailblazing artiste, one thing is certain, with Rebbel Ashes, the journey is bound to be extraordinary.