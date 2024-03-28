Rec-a-thon: Ghanaian producer calls off GWR attempt due to exhaustion

Forqzy Beatz recorded 108 artistes in 75 hours

Professional music producer and sound engineer, Manasseh T. Nartey, also known as Forqzy Beatz, has called off his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Longest Recording Marathon with multiple artistes.

Starting on March 21, 2024, at Tema Community 1, Forqzy Beats embarked on the ‘Rec-A-Thon to record over 200 artistes in 100 hours.



He couldn’t reach the 100-hour goal but managed to reach 75 hours before halting due to exhaustion.



Initially, Forqzy Beats faced early challenges in his endeavour, with rain disrupting the setup.



However, after a quick reorganisation, the attempt resumed on the evening of March 22, 2024.



Forqzy Beatz's determination, along with support from his team and artistes like Keche Global, led to 108 artistes being recorded, shattering the previous record of 40 hours and 19 minutes currently held by Nigerian actor cum entrepreneur Hawwal Ogungbadero.



However, the attempt was called off on March 26, after 75 hours, due to what his team explained as exhaustion.

“The physical and mental toll of the marathon had taken its toll, leading to the unanimous agreement to conclude the attempt at the 75th-hour mark,” the producers of the attempt said.



The producers added that they hoped this effort would motivate others in the music industry to overcome hurdles and display their talents.



