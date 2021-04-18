Record! Stonebwoy's new single 'Blessing' hits 1 million views in a day on YouTube

Burniton Music boss, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy has just set a new record when it comes to Ghanaian artists getting 1 million views on any of their songs on Youtube quickly.

His new song titled ‘Blessing’, which features Vic Mensah hit 1 million views within 24hrs — thus beating Yaw Tog’s famous three days record with the “Sore” remix which features Stormzy and Kwesi Arthur.



Stonebwoy released his “Blessing” song, which is seen as an inspirational song on April 16, 2021, and as at the time zionfelix.net was working on this report on April 17, 2021, Stonebwoy’s “Blessing” had reached over 1 million views on YouTube.



The song was produced by Kaywa of Highly Spiritual Music and we say congrats to him.

Watch a video of the song below:



