Red Panther Music unveils Mo Spence and Tipgy Hriim as signees

Mr Logic with his artistes

Red Panther Music, a label owned by Emmanuel Barnes, known in showbiz as Mr Logic has signed a 360-deal with two artistes at an unveiling in Accra on May 21, 2023.

Mo Spence, a Canadian-based Ghanaian who is more of an Afrobeats and Afro Dancehall artiste; and Tipgy Hriim, a Dancehall artiste, were officially unveiled in the presence of some industry stalwarts who listened to their songs and reviewed them.



According to Mr Logic, the record label has seen the potential of the two musicians hence the label’s decision to work with them. He was convinced a working relationship with Mo Spence and Tipgy would benefit all stakeholders.



Logic was grateful to the industry for the level of support and called on all to continue supporting his artistes and the Ghanaian music industry as a whole.



Before appending their signatures on the document, a bubbly Mo Spence intimated that she was “here to stay” and her decision to be with Red Panther Music was apt.

On his part, Tipgy Hriim also expressed excitement to be part of the Black Panther Music family and promised to produce good records.



The event was witnessed by industry giants including Bullgod of Bullhaus Entertainment, entertainment pundit and journalist Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, radio personalities Abeiku Santana and Sammy Flex; and Enock Agyepong of Speech Productions.



BB