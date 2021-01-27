Reflect on how best Cecilia Marfo’s message can help you – Joyce Blessing told

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing

Ghanaian male vocalist, Krymi born Henry Nuamah, has added his voice to the controversial ongoing bizarre saga between Joyce Blessing and Cecilia Marfo which most Ghanaians are talking about.

Some days ago, a video of Cecilia Marfo snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing at an event went viral. She told her to reconcile with her estranged husband, Dave Joy after she forcefully took the microphone.



Whilst many people including Gifty Osei, Diana Asamoah are lambasting Cecilia Marfo for her behaviour lately towards some of her colleague gospel artistes, secular musician, Krymi rather has this piece of advice for Joyce Blessing.



Speaking on Kastle Entertainment Show with Amansan Krakye in Cape Coast monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Krymi has advised Joyce Blessing to digest the message delivered by Cecilia Marfo and see how it can be beneficial to her.

He said on Kastle FM that “Every situation and how you react to it. Probably whatever might happen or whichever information that would be delivered through the prophecy you take time, digest it and see how best it can help you.



“If it will help you then you take the advice or prophecy but if it wouldn’t help you then you let it go. It’s all got to do with how you’ll receive the message and the thoughts you’d have about it,” he concluded.